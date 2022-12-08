Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Expected to Play Thursday vs. Rams by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Las Vegas Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs is expected to play in Thursday’s contest against the Los Angeles Rams.

#Raiders RB Josh Jacobs – listed as questionable with quad and calf injuries – is expected to play tonight against the #Rams, per sources. Jacobs has an NFL-high 1,634 yards from scrimmage and will look to pad his lead against a depleted L.A. defense without Aaron Donald (ankle). — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 8, 2022

Currently listed as questionable due to a sore calf/quad, Jacobs’s status was never really in doubt. The 24-year-old played through the injury in last week’s victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, running for 144 yards on 26 carries and a touchdown. That outing was Jacobs’s sixth 100+ yard rushing performance of the year, tied for the second most in a single season in Raiders franchise history.

After having his fifth-year option declined by the team in the offseason, the former Alabama standout has responded with the best year of his career, leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,303) while scoring ten touchdowns. Fantasy owners can fire up Jacobs as an RB1 in all formats against a Rams defense without All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ankle).

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Raiders as -6.5 road favorites on the spread and -295 on the moneyline.