Raiders Vs. Rams Betting Preview: Best Bets For ‘Thursday Night Football’ Las Vegas is a 6.5-point favorite by Travis Thomas 7 minutes ago

Now that Week 13 of the NFL regular season is behind us, let’s try to start Week 14 off on a winning note with the big “Thursday Night Football” matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Rams.

Here are three bets to make for this primetime clash. Let’s start with the point spread, which currently sits at Las Vegas -6.5 according to consensus data on NESNBets.com live odds page.

Raiders -6.5 (-105, DraftKings Sportsbook)

Both teams enter this primetime game on opposite ends of the spectrum. The Rams are in a complete freefall this season after capturing the Lombardi Trophy last season. They have been decimated by injuries to star players on both sides of the ball and with the exception to last week’s game against the division rival Seattle Seahawks, the Rams haven’t looked competitive in most of their games. Meanwhile, the Raiders have won three straight and look like they have hit their stride. Ultimately, momentum will decide the night for both teams. Simply put, the Raiders are hot, and the Rams are not. This has the feel of a potential blowout. I’m laying the points for Las Vegas -7 at -105 on DraftKings.

Under 42 total points (-110, DraftKings)

My prediction for the style of play in this game is that we will see one team dominate and dictate the pace of play all night. The Raiders feature a balanced attack. Quarterback Derek Carr has tossed multiple touchdowns in five straight games and his top target Davante Adams is once again having a stellar season. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has been one of the best backs in the league this season and has a unique skillset of being able to not only run the ball but be a receiving threat out of the backfield as well. With Aaron Donald out for the Rams, they will struggle to stop any of the weapons that the Raiders have. Offensively, there are questions at quarterback for the Rams as well. Baker Mayfield was claimed off waivers earlier in the week but likely hasn’t been there long enough to get the start. But with this team struggling, head coach Sean McVay might be so desperate that he could end up starting Mayfield anyways. The Raiders will score at will tonight and I don’t believe the Rams will score much at all. I’m betting the Under 42 available on DraftKings at -110.

Mack Hollins anytime touchdown (+240, DraftKings)

My final bet for this game is on a player who has went under the radar all season: Raiders receiver Mack Hollins. Hollins has benefitted from all the attention that his teammate Davante Adams demands from opposing defenses and turned those opportunities into production. Over the last three games, Hollins has snagged 15 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown. A big game tonight on the primetime stage of “Thursday Night Football” could go along way for him to make a bigger name for himself. I’m betting on him to score an Anytime touchdown at +240 available on DraftKings.