Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Practices on Thursday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) participated in team practice on Thursday, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

There were five Ravens players absent from media viewing of Thursday’s practice



QB Lamar Jackson (knee)

G Kevin Zeitler (knee)

CB Marcus Peters (rest)

OL Trystan Colon (personal)

CB Daryl Worley (hamstring)



Also, RB J.K Dobbins and S Marcus Williams continue to practice. pic.twitter.com/3a9vCGy0MJ — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 8, 2022

Although it may seem like an encouraging sign for desperate fantasy owners, it still feels like a long shot for Dobbins to see most of the workload this week in such a cluttered backfield. The silver lining in his potential return is that the Ravens may rely heavily on the rushing attack this weekend, with all signs pointing toward Lamar Jackson missing out with a knee injury.

In 2022, Dobbins has attempted 35 rushes for 123 yards and a rushing touchdown in four games. He has also made six receptions for 38 yards and a receiving score on the year. Keep an eye out for Dobbins’s practice designation on Friday and, ultimately, his game status at some point this weekend.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Odds

The Baltimore Ravens are currently 1.5-point underdogs against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday with the total set at 36.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.