Rhamondre Stevenson Questionable Sunday for Patriots by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Rhamondre Stevenson of the New England Patriots is listed as questionable to play Sunday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots’ official website reports.

Stevenson is once again dealing with an ankle injury that will likely see him as less than 100%. Stevenson may also be in Bill Belichick’s doghouse after a late fumble in the game last week cost the Patriots any chance of what would’ve been a huge victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Patriots were driving for what might have been the game-winning score inside the Bengals’ 10-yard line when Stevenson fumbled.

The Patriots are also expected to get Damien Harris back in this game. Harris had missed the last four games with a thigh injury. Harris will likely take some touches away from Stevenson.