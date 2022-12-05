Saints-Bucs Betting Preview: Three Bets For ‘Monday Night Football’ It hasn't been pretty in the NFC South this season by Travis Thomas 1 hours ago

With Week 13 of the NFL regular season nearly complete, let’s try to finish strong with Monday night’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here are three bets to make for “Monday Night Football” between these two struggling NFC South franchises, starting with the point spread.

Buccaneers -3.5 (-105, DraftKings Sportsbook)

The Bucs come into Monday night’s game sitting atop the NFC South despite being under .500. They blew a lead to the Browns last week in an overtime loss, while the Saints were shut out by the 49ers. We have all seen enough of quarterback Andy Dalton and the Saints this season. Their season is over, and they are going nowhere fast. The Bucs still have life, however, and not just because of how bad the division is but because of their personnel. Despite Tampa’s struggles, it is a roster littered with stars, none bigger than Tom Brady. If you keep giving greatness chances to be great, eventually the cream will rise to the top. I’ll lay the points tonight for the Bucs to take a stranglehold on the division -3.5 at -105 available on DraftKings.

Under 41 points (-110, DraftKings)

My prediction for how this game will play out is that the Saints will keep it close and competitive early but eventually the Bucs will pull away late. Brady’s struggles against the Saints have been well documented and no matter what the overall records are, the Saints defense causes him problems. Offensively for the Saints, Dalton looks like the game has passed him by and Alvin Kamara is having a down year as well. Both offenses are struggling, while both defenses are allowing less than six yards per play. This feels like a 23-13 win for Tampa Bay so give me the under.

Mike Evans anytime touchdown (+140, DraftKings)

My final bet for Monday’s game is on a player who I believe will finally have that breakout game we’ve all been waiting for all season: Mike Evans. Up until this point, this has been a season to forget for Evans. He has been dealing with lingering injuries all season long and was suspended one game earlier for an altercation with these Saints. He has failed to reach 60 yards receiving in three consecutive games and hasn’t scored a TD in his last seven games. I believe that for the Bucs to win this game, Brady and Evans must get on the same page. Both Brady and Evans are too great of players to not figure it out and improve their chemistry this season. That’s why I’m going to take my chances betting Evans for an anytime touchdown.