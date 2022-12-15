Seahawks-49ers Betting Preview: Three Bets For ‘Thursday Night Football’ It's a massive game for both teams by Travis Thomas 2 hours ago

Week 14 of the NFL season is behind us, and now it’s time to start Week 15 on a winning track with the big “Thursday Night Football” matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks.

Here are three bets to make for this primetime clash of heated division rivals. Let’s start with the point spread, with all betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks +3.5 (-120)

Both teams enter this primetime game trending in opposite directions. The 49ers have looked the part of a Super Bowl contender amid a six-game winning streak with wins over Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa and Tom Brady during that impressive run. Defensively they have the league’s top-ranked unit. Despite myriad injuries, the offense has still found ways to score and be explosive led by head coach Kyle Shanahan. The Seahawks have lost two out of their last three and have slipped out of the current final playoff spot. Despite all that, Seattle is desperate for a win and has home-field advantage, I’m willing to roll the dice and take the points for the Seahawks +3.5 at -120 on DraftKings.

Under 43 points (-110)

Both teams will try to bully the other with physicality all night long. Without receiver Deebo Samuel, the 49ers lose an integral piece of their offensive firepower. Not to mention, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy is still learning on the job and playing banged up with an oblique injury. The Seahawks don’t rank that far behind the 49ers offensively and get a much-needed boost tonight by getting stud rookie running back Kenneth Walker III back in the lineup after being out with an ankle injury. With the addition of Walker, Seattle can now get back to what it prefers to do offensively which is run the football while having quarterback Geno Smith manage the game. Expect conservative play calling from both teams and that’s why I’m betting the under 43 total points.

Kenneth Walker anytime touchdown (+100)

My final bet for this game is on Walker, a player I believed in from the first moment I watched him play in college at Michigan State. The day after he was drafted by the Seahawks in the second round, I placed a bet on him to win Offensive Rookie Of The Year at 25-1. That bet is still alive, as long as he can stay healthy after missing last week’s game. He hasn’t been fully healthy since the Cardinals game last month where he ran for 109 yards on 26 carries with two touchdowns. The 49ers’ stout defense will make it hard for him to match that output, but I do believe Walker will find the end zone in a close game. I’m betting on him for an anytime touchdown at +100 available on DraftKings.