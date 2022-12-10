Sebastian Aho won't Play Saturday for the Carolina Hurricanes by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Sebastian Aho won’t play Saturday for the Carolina Hurricanes, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes’ official website reports.

#Canes practice at Invisalign Arena is underway.



Sebastian Aho (lower-body injury) is not on the ice, so per Rod Brind'Amour's comments yesterday, he will not play tomorrow against the Islanders.



Paul Stastny is in his place between Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas. — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) December 9, 2022

Aho is dealing with a lower-body injury, and coach Rod Brind’amour had stated Thursday that if Aho (who didn’t practice Thursday) wasn’t able to practice Friday, he wouldn’t play Saturday. Losing Aho for any length of time will be felt, as he has 11 goals and 16 assists in 26 games. Paul Stastny is expected to take his spot on the top line along with Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas to start the game. While the Islanders catch a break with Aho missing this contest, they will still have to contend with Andrei Svechnikov, quietly having an MVP-type season.