Sharks G James Reimer Hoping to Return for Tuesday
James Reimer is hoping to return to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Reimer says he will not be ready for tomorrow, but doing well, aiming for Tuesday— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 8, 2022
Reimer has missed the last six games for the Sharks due to a lower-body injury but is looking to play Tuesday versus the Arizona Coyotes. The veteran netminder has gotten off to a slow start this season, going 5-8-2 in 15 games, with a 3.00 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.
The Sharks have several decisions to make before the trade deadline, and the biggest might be what to do with defenseman Erik Karlsson. He’s having a Norris Trophy-type season, but his massive contract could make dealing him quite tricky.
