Steelers' Diontae Johnson Expected to Play Saturday vs. Raiders by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Diontae Johnson returned to practice Friday for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Najee Harris says the Steelers had Diontae Johnson (toe) and George Pickens (illness) back at practice today. Johnson is listed as questionable for tomorrow night. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) December 23, 2022

Johnson is still listed as questionable to play Saturday night due to a toe injury. Johnson himself stated that he would play when the Steelers host the Las Vegas Raiders. This is a must-win game for the Steelers, whose remote chances of making the playoffs will all but disappear with a loss. Johnson has had his best two-game stretch of the season in his last two weeks with 16 receptions for 180 yards. Those games, however, came with Mitch Trubisky starting at quarterback. Saturday night, it will be Kenny Pickett, who is back under center as he has recovered from his concussion.