SuperContest NFL Picks: Bears, Justin Fields Can Hang With Lions

Team NESN is taking part in the historic Las Vegas Westgate SuperContest this season.

Betting analyst Sam Panayotovich and digital content editor Mike Cole are teaming up to pick five weekly NFL games against the point spread. Each winning selection receives one point and ties earn a half-point. The guys went 2-3 last week and are currently tied for 175th place out of 1,597 entries.

The betting lines are released every Wednesday and selections are due by Saturday afternoon.

Here are Sam’s and Mike’s picks for Week 17 of the SuperContest:

Chicago Bears +6 at Detroit Lions

SP: The Lions covered seven of eight games and now everybody wants to bet Detroit. Funny how that works, huh? Bookmakers are clearly taxing the Lions in this spot, which gives us value on a Bears team that’s scoring the ball very well lately. I think Justin Fields and Chicago’s offense keep it interesting.

New York Giants -6 vs. Indianapolis Colts

MC: Been banging this drum all week, but Nick Foles was horrendous against pressure Monday night. He was sacked seven times and completed just two of the seven attempts he was able to get off — with two of those throws being picked. The Giants have the NFL’s highest pressure rate, and this is a massive coaching mismatch on both sides of the ball.

Green Bay Packers -3.5 vs. Minnesota Vikings

SP: Legendary Las Vegas oddsmaker Kenny White makes this game Green Bay -5. He’s got the Packers two points better on a neutral and then you build in home-field advantage and Aaron Rodgers. But really, Minnesota’s defense stinks. If Mac Jones and Mike White can carve it up, what will Rodgers do?

Pittsburgh Steelers +2.5 at Baltimore Ravens

SP: The Steelers are quietly one of the hottest teams in the NFL. They won four of their last five thanks to a stingy defense that held opponents to 15 points per game over that stretch. Now Pittsburgh (likely) faces Tyler Huntley as Baltimore (likely) rests Lamar Jackson for the playoffs. Upset.

Los Angeles Rams +6.5 at Los Angeles Chargers

MC: The Chargers don’t have much to play for after clinching a playoff spot. The Rams are obviously eliminated, but Baker Mayfield is amid an audition with one of the best coaches in football and will want to put forth another solid effort. The Rams’ newfound running game with Cam Akers also bodes well against a leaky Chargers run defense.

SUPERCONTEST RECORD: (45-33-2, 46 points)

