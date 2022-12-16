SuperContest NFL Picks: Bet Desmond Ridder, Falcons Vs. Saints 'Chicken Dinner' is NESN's entry in the contest by Sam Panayotovich and Mike Cole 2 hours ago

Team NESN is taking part in the historic Las Vegas Westgate SuperContest this season.

Betting analyst Sam Panayotovich and digital content editor Mike Cole are teaming up to pick five weekly NFL games against the point spread. Each winning selection receives one point and ties earn a half-point. The guys went 3-2 last week and are currently tied for 250th place out of 1,597 entries.

The betting lines are released every Wednesday and selections are due by Saturday afternoon.

Here are Sam’s and Mike’s picks for Week 15 of the SuperContest:

Baltimore Ravens +2.5 at Cleveland Browns

MC: Tyler Huntley is good to go, so we’ll roll with the Ravens for the second week in a row. The Ravens are uniquely positioned to beat Cleveland, given their ability to stop the run (seventh, run defense DVOA) which is a strength of the Browns, paired with their own rushing attack (second, DVOA) against the Browns’ run defense (30th). Baltimore controls the game on the ground and doesn’t allow Deshaun Watson to find any sort of groove in start No. 3.

Atlanta Falcons +4 at New Orleans Saints

SP: Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder finally gets the keys to the car and it’s about damn time. Marcus Mariota was nothing but a placeholder and I’m excited to see Ridder’s tools on full display this weekend. I’m banking on the Falcons rallying around the youngster and it’s always fun to bet against Andy Dalton in contests. Why not?

Chicago Bears +9 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

MC: The Eagles are more or less on cruise control to the playoffs, and if anything, they might have their eyes on a showdown with Dallas next week. And are we completely sure the Eagles have solved their rushing defense? If not, the Bears’ ninth-ranked running attack could have its way, and we’re just one Justin Fields 65-yard scamper away from getting within the number.

Jacksonville Jaguars +4 vs. Dallas Cowboys

SP: Sharp money in Las Vegas is digging the Jaguars in this spot. Most sportsbooks opened Dallas as a 6-point road favorite and despite more tickets on Dallas, the line has crashed towards Jacksonville. It’s amazing what quarterback Trevor Lawrence can do with competent coaching and Travis Etienne is a big ex-factor against the Cowboys’ pass rush.

New York Giants +4.5 at Washington Commanders

SP: Why is this line larger than three? These two longtime division rivals played to a 20-20 tie two weeks ago and I just don’t understand the constant disrespect for the Giants. They boast the league’s second-best record against the spread (9-4 ATS) and while they’re likely not going to make the playoffs, they can hang inside this number.

SUPERCONTEST RECORD: (39-29-2, 40 points)

