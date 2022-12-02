SuperContest NFL Picks: Giants Solid Underdogs Vs. Washington 'Chicken Dinner' is NESN's entry in the contest by Sam Panayotovich and Mike Cole 31 minutes ago

Team NESN is taking part in the historic Las Vegas Westgate SuperContest this season.

Betting analyst Sam Panayotovich and digital content editor Mike Cole are teaming up to pick five weekly NFL games against the point spread. Each winning selection receives one point and ties earn a half-point. The guys went 1-4 last week and are currently tied for 327th place out of 1,597 entries.

The betting lines are released every Wednesday and selections are due by Saturday afternoon.

Week 13 #SuperContest and #SuperContestGold lines 🏈



Be sure to get your picks in by 11:59 pm this Saturday (12/3). Mobile Picks must be in by 9 pm Saturday (12/3). pic.twitter.com/ydyoaZtIui — SuperBook Nevada (@SuperBookNV) December 1, 2022

Here are Sam’s and Mike’s picks for Week 13 of the SuperContest:

New York Giants +2.5 vs. Washington Commanders

SP: I feel like the wrong team is favored here. The Giants continue to get disrespect in the betting market despite a league-best 8-3 record against the spread (ATS). I’ve gushed over Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka all season long and you have to believe they’ll feed Saquon Barkley on the ground and through the air to evade that monstrous Washington defensive line. Take the points.

Detroit Lions +1 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

MC: These two teams feel like carbon copies of each other just in different conferences. It’s strange that Detroit isn’t laying a couple of points at home here, especially considering the home-road splits; Jared Goff’s passer rating is almost 24 points better at Ford Field, and the Lions are averaging 12 more points per game at home (ranking third in the NFL in home scoring).

New Orleans Saints +3.5 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MC: Seven of Tampa Bay’s last nine games have been decided by a touchdown or less, with their last three wins (dating all the way back to Oct. 9, mind you) coming by a total of 14 points. Even straight up, Tampa has lost six of nine. It’s just hard to see anything resembling a Bucs beatdown here, so we’ll grab the points.

New York Jets +3 at Minnesota Vikings

SP: I can’t help but laugh at Minnesota’s defense getting shredded by Mac Jones for almost 400 passing yards on Thanksgiving. How did that happen? Jones carved them like a turkey, but didn’t even crack 200 yards against Buffalo last night. Wild. Mike White should have a field day against the Vikings’ D and we are big fans of Robert Saleh’s defense. J-E-T-S.

Tennessee Titans +5 at Philadelphia Eagles

SP: We went against Philadelphia last week and lost by the hook. Pain. The Eagles continue to struggle against physical football teams and who’s more physical than Tennessee? You know they’re going to maul you in the trenches and run the ball with Derrick Henry and you still can’t stop it. The Titans are a league-best 8-3 ATS and I think they cover again on Sunday.

SUPERCONTEST RECORD: (33-25-2, 34 points)

Thank you to Winners Circle Proxy Service for helping us submit our plays all season long.