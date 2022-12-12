Texas Coach Chris Beard Arrested on Assault Charges by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

According to ESPN.com, Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday morning and charged with third-degree felony assault on a family/household member. Beard, who reportedly prevented the victim from breathing, was arrested by Austin Police at 4:18 a.m. local time and booked at the Travis County Jail an hour later.

Texas Athletics released a statement that read:

“The University is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process.”

The 49-year-old is in his second season at the helm after being hired in 2021. That year, Beard led the Longhorns to a 22-12 record and a spot in the NCAA Tournament. The program has taken another step forward in 2022, with Texas currently sitting 7-1 and ranking as high as second in the AP poll.

Before his arrival with the Longhorns, Beard coached six seasons at Texas Tech, compiling a 122-55 record.

Texas hosts Rice on Monday night, where the Longhorns are -24.5 point favorites on the spread, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.