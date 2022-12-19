Texas Star RB Bijan Robinson Declares for 2023 NFL Draft by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

According to ESPN.com, Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson will forego his senior season and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Robinson will also not participate in Thursday’s Valero Alamo Bowl against the No. 12 Washington Huskies.

“I’ve done everything that I tried to do in God’s plan for me while I’ve been here,” said Robinson. “It’s time to start the new journey. I’m just excited to figure out another part of my life, just like I tried to figure it out here.”

Robinson leaves Texas as one of the most prolific players in school history. This past season saw the 20-year-old rush for 1,580 yards and score 20 touchdowns en route to capturing the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back. In fact, Robinson’s 3,140 career yards rank fourth on the Longhorns’ all-time rushing list behind Ricky Williams (6.279), Cedric Benson (5,540), and Earl Campbell (4,443).

“Being a running back, it’s smart to keep the wheels on when you do want to go to the NFL,” said Robinson. “I thought this was the perfect time to go and do that.”

The Tuscon, Arizona native is considered an elite prospect and widely projected to be drafted in the top ten.

