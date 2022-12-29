Texas Tech Honors Mike Leach During Texas Bowl by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Texas Tech Red Raiders honored their former head coach, the late Mike Leach, on Wednesday night during the Texas Bowl against Ole Miss. Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire had the offense come out in an air raid formation in honor of Leach. Texas Tech was called for a delay of game penalty, but Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin declined the penalty.

Leach, one of the offensive masterminds of college football, passed away on December 12 due to complications from a heart condition. He spent the last three seasons coaching the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Texas Tech was Leach’s first head coaching job. He spent ten seasons with the Red Raiders, posting a record of 84-43. Leach was also the head coach at Washington State from 2012-2019.

Texas Tech took home the Texas Bowl trophy with a 42-25 win over Ole Miss.

