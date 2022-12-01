The Spread Sharp Report: Public Backing Josh Allen Vs. Patriots The public loves Buffalo to beat Bill Belichick's team by Sean T. McGuire 23 minutes ago

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots might have home-field advantage for “Thursday Night Football,” but the betting public isn’t willing to back New England against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo enters the Week 13 clash as a 3.5-point road favorite, according to consensus data on NESNBets.com live odds page. The Bills opened as a 5.5-point favorite earlier this week.

DraftKings Sportsbook revealed Thursday afternoon the Bills were responsible for 85% of moneyline bets and 83% of the handle on the moneyline. At WynnBet Sportsbook, Buffalo represents 89% of the moneyline money and 81% of moneyline tickets, as well.

The Bills are responsible for a majority of spread bets, too, with 77% of wagers and 71% of the handle at DraftKings. Sixty-six percent of spread bets are on Buffalo at WynnBet.

As it pertains to the total, 77% of the handle and 68% of the bets are on the Over at WynnBet, which dropped the number from over/under 45.5 to 43.5. Similarly, 73% of the handle and 70% of the bets are on the Over 43.5 at DraftKings.

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs represents two of the most popular props at DraftKings as both the first touchdown scorer (+650) and anytime scorer (+110). Additional popular prop bets include Allen’s Over 42.5 rushing yards and Over 1.5 passing touchdowns.

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is responsible for three popular plays, too, as the public has thrown down on Over 4.5 receptions, Over 33.5 receiving yards and Over 62.5 rushing yards. Stevenson is expected to get a heavy dose of the backfield work with Damien Harris ruled out for the contest.

