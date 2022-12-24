The Spread Sharp Report: Public Has Little Confidence In Patriots Vs. Joe Burrow Cincinnati enters Week 16 as a 3.5-point favorite by Sean T. McGuire 58 minutes ago

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots will face a tough Christmas Eve task Saturday in their Week 16 game, and the betting public believes Joe Burrow will play Grinch.

The red-hot Cincinnati Bengals enter as a 3.5-point favorite after having won each of their last six games. The 7-7 Patriots, meanwhile, continue to struggle on the offensive side of the football and are coming off a stunning Week 15 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. New England remains in the playoff hunt while the AFC North-leading Bengals will earn a postseason berth with a win at Gillette Stadium.

The betting public clearly has paid attention to recent results, and it’s prompted many to put down a holiday wager on the visitors.

DraftKings Sportsbook revealed 87% of moneyline bets, which accounted for 80% of the moneyline handle, is on the Bengals to win outright. Cincinnati also has claimed 85% of the spread bets to cover the 3.5 points.

It’s much of the same elsewhere. BetMGM has taken 80% of the moneyline handle on the Bengals along with 75% of spread bets. Additionally, 88% of the moneyline wagers at WynnBet also are on Burrow and company.

The Patriots will have their work cut out for themselves Saturday without two of their top three cornerbacks against one of the league’s best passing attacks. The recent development will be met fondly by those who took Cincinnati.