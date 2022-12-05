The Spread Sharp Report: Public Likes This Buccaneers-Saints Play Tom Brady's Buccaneers are a 3.5-point home favorite by Sean T. McGuire 46 minutes ago

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will welcome their AFC South rival New Orleans Saints to Raymond James Stadium for the Week 13 edition of “Monday Night Football.”

The 5-6 Buccaneers, who currently sit in first place in the lowly NFC South, defeated the 4-8 Saints in their first matchup of the season, a 20-10 Week 2 victory. Tampa Bay is coming off a Week 12 overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns while the Saints previously were shut out by the San Francisco 49ers.

While neither team should invoke a ton of confidence, the betting public has indicated the most popular play as the Buccaneers enter as a 3.5-point home favorite, per the consensus data on NESNBets.com live odds page. Of note, Tampa Bay opened as a 6-point home favorite.

Nevertheless, the public is firing on Brady and company. The Buccaneers are responsible for 90% of the moneyline handle and 84% of the moneyline bets at PointsBet. And it’s similar elsewhere. DraftKings Sportsbook also revealed Monday how 81% of the moneyline bets and 80% of the moneyline handle was on Tampa Bay while WynnBet has taken 83% of moneyline bets and 77% of the moneyline handle on the hosts.

Tampa Bay does represent the majority of spread bets at all three shops, though the percentages are not as lopsided.

The same can be said about the total, too. The Under 40.5 is more popular at PointsBet with 63% of the handle but at WynnBet the Over 41 has 69% of the handle.

The contest between the Buccaneers and Saints is set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.