TNF Player Props: Plowing Akers in LA

We’re clocking in after our second straight 2-3 night, which followed four consecutive 3-2 performances. Still, we hit a feature pick on Monday night in that wild game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. Despite a pair of sub .500 sets of selections, we’re still looking good over the past couple of months with a 24-16 mark.

This edition of Thursday Night Football was probably one you circled on the calendar before the season began with two teams with big expectations. It’s lost much of its luster thanks to the struggles of the Los Angeles Rams, but their opponent is trying to keep the game’s shine. The Las Vegas Raiders are heading in the other direction, shooting for their fourth straight win while extending the Rams’ losing streak to seven games.

Who would have thought around the NFL trade deadline that Cam Akers would still be the Rams lead back come December? Well, here we are. After failing to move Akers or pick up another back at the deadline, Cam has become the de facto starter in LA.

Despite LA’s losing streak, Akers has made the most of his opportunities. The former Florida State Seminole has led the team in carries in three of the past four games in a much less crowded Rams backfield. Akers has run for at least 60 yards in two of the past three games and should be heavily featured for a Rams team with major issues in the passing game.

Matthew Stafford will miss his third straight game tonight, and John Wolford is a game-time decision with a neck injury. If Wolford can’t go, it will likely be Baker Mayfield taking the reins, who was only picked up by LA a few days ago. There is no chance that Mayfield is nearly familiar enough with the offense, so handing the ball off might be the best way to avoid disaster. As banged up as the Rams receivers are, even if Mayfield wanted to air out the ball, he really doesn’t have anyone to throw to.

Even against a terrible Raiders secondary, LA doesn’t have the offensive weapons to exploit them in the passing game. Vegas isn’t much better against the run, sitting in the middle of the pack in rushing yards allowed.

You should feel confident pushing the button on Akers tonight.

4 Bullets Cam Akers Over 44.5 Rushing Yards

The Raiders have allowed Over 44.5 rushing yards to an opposing RB in 3 of their last 5 games.

The Raiders have allowed Over 44.5 rushing yards to an opposing RB in 8 of 12 games (67%) this season.

Cam Akers has rushed for Over 44.5 yards in 2 of his last 3 games.

Cam Akers is averaging 52.7 rushing yards per game over his last 3 games.

Honorable Mentions: Josh Jacobs Over 89.5 Rushing Yards (-110), Derek Carr Over 250.5 Passing Yards (-110), Davante Adams Over 88.5 Receiving Yards (-110), Van Jefferson Over 35.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

