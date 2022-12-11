Tom Brady 'Considering All Options' for 2023 by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago

Widely expected to retire following the 2022 NFL season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar quarterback Tom Brady may have other plans.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, all options are on the table for Brady ahead of the 2023 campaign.

“Up in the air.”#Bucs QB Tom Brady is considering all options as a would-be free agent in 2023.



Story from me and @TomPelissero on another offseason of uncertainty: https://t.co/mWCxMuGKxv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 11, 2022

Should the 45-year-old ultimately return for a remarkable 24th season, he will hit free agency for the second time in his career come March.

After dealing with injuries and a highly-publicized divorce, Rapoport notes Brady is feeling the best he has all year, regaining confidence while asking for more intense 1-on-1 reps in practice. The former New England Patriot recently led another trademark fourth-quarter comeback, throwing two touchdowns in the final three minutes as the Bucs stunned the New Orleans Saints 17-16 last Monday.

Whenever Brady decides to hang it up, he will take his knowledge of football to the booth after agreeing to a ten-year, $350 million contract with FOX Sports back in May.

