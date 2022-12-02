Tom Brady Next Team Odds: Where Patriots Stand After Recent Speculation Oddsmakers have taken notice of the noteworthy speculation by Sean T. McGuire 47 minutes ago

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe caught the attention of many Wednesday when the NFL insider and longtime Patriots reporter speculated about a return to New England for current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Oddsmakers clearly caught wind of it, too.

Howe acknowledged four potential landing spots should Brady opt to return for his age-46 season in 2023-24 and included the San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and Patriots. Brady is set to become a free agent after the 2022-23 campaign, and his recent divorce has caused some to believe he could return for a 24th NFL season.

“Don’t ever write off the Patriots,” Howe wrote for The Athletic. “Brady and Bill Belichick still have an abundance of respect for one another. They’ve made points to say it publicly on multiple occasions since the QB departed for Tampa. … The issues? Not the egos. Not the pride.”

It’s caused oddsmakers at Bookies.com to create hypothetical betting odds for Brady’s next team. And the Patriots are behind only the Buccaneers when it comes to prices and probability listed on Bookies.com, though Brady’s next team is not a wager that can be placed at a sportsbook. Of note, Bookies.com listed Brady to the Patriots with a 25% probability.

Here are the prices listed by Bookies.com’s Bill Speros:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +200

New England Patriots +300

Retirement +500

Miami Dolphins +600

San Francisco 49ers +1500

Las Vegas Raiders +2000

The Field +1250

Is it a long shot for Brady to return to New England especially given Belichick’s reported confidence in Mac Jones? It feels like it. And Howe expressed much of the same while adding how better situations for Brady could play a role.

But the conversation, which was first started by Howe, nevertheless took a step further as oddsmakers offered their review and analysis of the situation.