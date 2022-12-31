Tyler Huntley will Start Sunday Night for the Baltimore Ravens by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Tyler Huntley will start Sunday for the Baltimore Ravens, the Ravens’ official website reports.

Injury report and game status. pic.twitter.com/2imk8vejDG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 30, 2022

Lamar Jackson will miss yet another game for the Ravens due to a knee injury. Jackson and the Ravens will hope he can return for the season’s final game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. That game could decide who will win the AFC North and thus get a home playoff game. How healthy Jackson is and how much the Ravens value that home playoff game will go a long way toward determining if Lamar will play. The Ravens may also have to decide if winning the division and a date with the Los Angeles Chargers is worth it or if they would give Jackson another week of rest and then play the winner of the AFC South, the Jacksonville Jaguars, or Tennessee Titans. That division winner will be decided when they face each other in Week 18.