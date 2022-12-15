UNLV Hires Bobby Petrino as Offensive Coordinator by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Bobby Petrino is back in the FBS. ESPN.com reports that Petrino has been hired as offensive coordinator at UNLV.

The 61-year-old had spent the past three seasons as head coach of the Missouri State Bears, compiling an 18-15 record, including two playoff berths. One of college football’s brightest offensive minds, Petrino will look to improve a UNLV offense that averaged just 352.4 yards per game last season. Before his time at Missouri State, Petrino enjoyed successful tenures at Arkansas (2008-11) and Louisville (2014-18). While with the Cardinals, Petrino coached and developed Heisman Trophy winner and future NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and led Louisville to a 36-26 mark over five seasons.

That said, Petrino’s coaching career has not come without controversy, most notably at Arkansas, where he was fired for lying about the details of a motorcycle accident he was involved in.

“Unfortunately, I will always get to carry that with me, how it ended there,” said Petrino this past summer. “I hurt a lot of people and let a lot of people down.”

Petrino will work under new head coach Barry Odom, who was hired by UNLV last week.

