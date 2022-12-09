Warriors Guard Jordan Poole Allegedly Roasts Fan Over Lost Bet Poole's turnover led to a game-winning dunk from Utah by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago

Jordan Poole had a chance to be a hero for the Warriors on Thursday night, but a costly turnover helped the Jazz pull off the upset, and one bettor was not happy about it.

Golden State rested stars like Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in Utah, which helped Will Hardy’s squad make a game out of the contest. Poole and Klay Thompson led the way for the Warriors and the former had a chance to add to his team’s lead in the final 13 seconds of the game.

But Poole went 1-for-2 at the free-throw line to only put Golden State up 123-119. Malik Beasley hit a 3-pointer with 7.8 seconds left to cut the deficit to one. On the following inbound, Nickeil Alexander-Walker swiped the ball out of Poole’s hands and Beasley took the ball and dished an assist to Simone Fontecchio, who scored the game-winning dunk to beat the Warriors, 124-123.

The loss killed a ticket for one bettor, who decided to take the anger not on themselves but on Poole. They messaged the guard on Instagram, and surprisingly, Poole replied back.

The 23-year-old appeared to Google the person and posted a screenshot of their profile from their time playing football in Keystone College, a Division III program.

“Lmaooo my boy, (you) have no stats,” Poole alleged wrote, per Bleacher Report video via TikTok. “(You) need to worry about getting playing time on the field. And (you) wear number 41. Lmao (you) don’t even get to pick your own jersey… scram.”

The person, allegedly Troy Fiume, seemed to take the insult in stride and was more perplexed they actually got a reply back more than anything else. It’s not clear what bet was lost. Golden State was a 5.5-point underdog to Utah after the news of Curry resting came out, according to Caesars Sportsbook. The Warriors’ struggles and the surprise start from the Jazz led to that number, but it’s likely the person bet the moneyline since Poole’s play in the final 13 seconds would not have mattered if they bet on the spread.

Just like how you should never send messages to players for your fantasy team, never blame players for a bet that you lost.