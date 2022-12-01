What Are TCU's Current National Championship Odds? by SportsGrid 10 minutes ago

The TCU Horned Frogs under Sonny Dykes have continued to demonstrate why they’re one of the top teams in the country every week.

They’d do well to start winning games by more significant margins, but there’s still a lot to like about the direction this team is headed.

2022 Results

Date Opponent Score Sept. 2 at Colorado 38-13 Sept. 10 vs. Tarleton State 59-17 Sept. 24 at SMU 42-34 Oct. 1 vs. Oklahoma 55-24 Oct. 8 at Kansas 38-31 Oct. 15 vs. Oklahoma State 43-40 Oct. 22 vs. Kansas State 38-28 Oct. 29 at West Virginia 41-31 Nov. 5 vs. Texas Tech 34-24 Nov. 12 at Texas 17-10 Nov. 19 at Baylor 29-28

2022 Record: 11-0

It’s hard to find many negatives about what the TCU Horned Frogs have accomplished this season with an 11-0 record. Still, a team with National Championship aspirations should likely have more significant margins of victory. That doesn’t mean we’re trying to punch holes in their resume. It could just be more impressive, despite an undefeated record.

There have been multiple key victories on their path to an 11-0 record, including a blowout over Oklahoma on October 1. Quarterback Max Duggan had a field day in that matchup, throwing for 302 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 116 yards and a pair of scores. This is the type of dynamic offensive showing that the Horned Frogs need more of down the stretch.

In addition to their victory over the Sooners, the Horned Frogs also have signature victories over quality-ranked teams in Oklahoma State and Kansas State. Although they weren’t super convincing victories, this team has shown they have what it takes to win football games. They will need to continue that in the Big 12 Championship.

The team did what it needed to when they played host to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Horned Frogs were favored by 8.5 points and won by ten. Even if you’d like more from them regarding their margin of victory, you still have to respect what this football team has accomplished.

Another big victory kept the Horned Frogs undefeated when they visited the Texas Longhorns. TCU picked up the win in a challenging atmosphere, outscoring the Longhorns 17-10 and continuing to be a threat in the College Football Playoff race.

The Horned Frogs followed up the victory over the Texas Longhorns with another come-from-behind win vs. the Baylor Bears. A last-second field goal helped propel TCU to 11-0 on the campaign.

TCU capped their undefeated regular season with a beat down over Iowa State, thumping the Cyclones 62-14. It wasn’t a resume-building victory, but the Horned Frogs showed they mean business and are a force to be reckoned with in the College Football Playoff picture.

In the Polls/CFP Rankings

Poll This Week Last Week CFP Rankings 3 4 AP Top 25 3 4 Coaches Poll 3 4

The season’s fifth College Football Playoff Rankings has the Horned Frogs listed as the No. 3 team in the country. TCU remained undefeated throughout the regular season and is making a great case to play in the College Football Playoff, even if they lose in the Big 12 Championship.

College Football National Championship Winner Odds (+1100)

At +1100 on the FanDuel Sportsbook, the TCU Horned Frogs sit with the fourth-best odds to win the National Championship. Not much has changed over the last week, but the Horned Frogs were still slightly bet down from +1400 to +1100.

This Week: vs. Kansas State (-2.5)

TCU will take on the Kansas State Wildcats in the Big-12 Championship this weekend. TCU already defeated the Wildcats 38-28 earlier this season, which has led to the Horned Frogs being -2.5-point favorites in this matchup.