Which NFL Team Do Oddsmakers See Sean Payton Coaching Next Season? The Saints still retain the retired coach's rights by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago

Sean Payton has been retired for a full season, but it appears 2023 could mark the return of the Super Bowl-winning head coach.

The 59-year-old reportedly has added Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator of his potential staff. Payton has been linked to multiple teams, and a new vacancy opened up when the Denver Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett before he completed his first year on the job.

If a team would want Payton as their next head coach, however, it would need to compensate the New Orleans Saints, likely with multiple draft picks. But it appears franchises are willing to forfeit assets to acquire one of the best coaches of the modern era.

Here is how oddsmakers view who Payton’s next team will be, odds according to FanDuel Sportsbook via Pat McAfee.

New Orleans Saints +200

Indianapolis Colts +300

Denver Broncos +1000

Carolina Panthers +1500

Dallas Cowboys +1500

Houston Texans +1500

Los Angeles Chargers +2000

Las Vegas Raiders +2000

Arizona Cardinals +2000

New England Patriots +10000

The Saints as a favorite is an interesting choice. Dennis Allen replaced Payton after he retired, and if Fangio is part of Payton’s potential staff, it potentially would leave the Allen, a former defensive coordinator, out of the mix.

Unfortunately for Patriots fans, Payton remains a pipe dream as owner Robert Kraft likely has no intention of removing Bill Belichick from New England. The most the Patriots could do is upgrade the offense by bringing in Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator, as has been rumored, or possibly replace Mac Jones with another quarterback.

New Orleans retains Payton’s rights, but the decision on a comeback ultimately lies with the 59-year-old, and it appears he’ll have plenty of interesting choices.