White Sox Sign Outfielder Andrew Benintendi by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Chicago White Sox signed Andrew Benintendi to a five-year, $75 million contract on Friday, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com.

News: OF Andrew Benintendi is in agreement with the Chicago White Sox on a 5 year deal, sources tell ESPN. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) December 16, 2022

Benintendi started with the Kansas City Royals last season before being dealt to the New York Yankees at the trade deadline. However, his season was cut short after breaking his hamate bone. Benintendi didn’t participate in the playoffs.

In 126 games for the Royals and Yankees last season, Benintendi only hit five home runs, drove in 51 runs, batted .304, and scored 54 runs. Those are far from elite numbers. The Sox may be banking that he can do more damage in the ballpark, which is one of the best for hitters in the American League.