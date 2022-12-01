World Cup Group H: How Each Team Can Advance to Round of 16 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

With third matchups underway for the World Cup group stage, it’s time to look into how each team can advance to the Round of 16.

The four teams in Group H are Portugal, Ghana, South Korea, and Uruguay. All four teams are still alive to qualify for the Round of 16.

Current Group H Standings

Team Points Portugal 6 points (+3 goal differential) Ghana 3 points (0 goal differential) South Korea 1 point (-1 goal differential) Uruguay 1 point (-2 goal differential)

Results Through Two Games

Uruguay 0, South Korea 0

Portugal 3, Ghana 2

Ghana 3, South Korea 2

Portugal 2, Uruguay 0

Third Matchups

Portugal vs. South Korea (10:00 a.m. ET)

Uruguay vs. Ghana (10:00 a.m. ET)

How Each Group H Team Can Advance to Round of 16