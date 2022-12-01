World Cup Group H: How Each Team Can Advance to Round of 16
With third matchups underway for the World Cup group stage, it’s time to look into how each team can advance to the Round of 16.
The four teams in Group H are Portugal, Ghana, South Korea, and Uruguay. All four teams are still alive to qualify for the Round of 16.
Current Group H Standings
|Team
|Points
|Portugal
|6 points (+3 goal differential)
|Ghana
|3 points (0 goal differential)
|South Korea
|1 point (-1 goal differential)
|Uruguay
|1 point (-2 goal differential)
Results Through Two Games
Uruguay 0, South Korea 0
Portugal 3, Ghana 2
Ghana 3, South Korea 2
Portugal 2, Uruguay 0
Third Matchups
Portugal vs. South Korea (10:00 a.m. ET)
Uruguay vs. Ghana (10:00 a.m. ET)
How Each Group H Team Can Advance to Round of 16
- Portugal has already advanced to the Round of 16, but they still have plenty to play for in their final matchup with South Korea. They’ll clinch the group with a win or tie.
- Ghana has a chance to advance in their matchup with Uruguay, which has them moving on if they win or tie that game. They can also win Group H if they defeat Uruguay while also having a better goal differential than Portugal.
- South Korea can advance to the Round of 16 if they defeat Portugal while also needing Uruguay to beat Ghana. In addition, they’ll also need to have a better goal differential than Uruguay.
- Uruguay will advance if they defeat Ghana, along with Portugal beating South Korea. Uruguay will also need to hold a better goal differential than South Korea.