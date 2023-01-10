2023 NFL Draft Odds: Bookmakers Expecting Trade Atop Board? Justin Field's Bears have the top selection by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago

The Chicago Bears have been awarded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft following an unexplainable Week 18 win by the rebuilding Houston Texans. It gives Justin Field’s team the opportunity to select anyone they want or, of course, trade the pick to a willing-to-spend suitor.

It appears oddsmakers believe the latter will come to fruition as DraftKings Sportsbook opened their No. 1 pick prices with quarterbacks making up the top two betting lines. Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has the shortest prices to go No. 1 overall while Ohio State Buckeyes signal-caller CJ Stroud isn’t far behind him.

While there is the chance the Bears opt to draft one of those quarterbacks and trade the dual-threat Fields, which ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum said he would do Tuesday, the likelihood is Chicago will continue to move forward with the 2021 No. 11 overall pick. Bears general manager Ryan Poles on Tuesday essentially squashed the notion he’d take a quarterback at No. 1 overall.

All things considered, oddsmakers seem to think the Bears will trade the top pick to a quarterback-needy team.

Here’s the rundown for the No. 1 pick:

Bryce Young -125

CJ Stroud +175

Will Anderson +600

Jalen Carter +800

Will Levis +1500

Anthony Richardson +6000

Paris Johnson +7500

Peter Skoronski +7500

Bryan Bresee +10000

Anderson, an outside linebacker for the Crimson Tide, has the shortest prices of any non-quarterback followed by Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter. It’s fair to think those two present some opening value considering Chicago’s need to improve its defensive line.

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to run from April 27-29 with the New England Patriots, specifically, set to pick 14th overall.