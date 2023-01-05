2023 XFL Season to Kick Off February 18 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to ESPN.com, the 2023 XFL season will kick off Saturday, February 18, at 3:00 p.m. ET as the Arlington Renegades host the Vegas Vipers from Choctaw Stadium.

Three more matchups comprise the league’s opening weekend, which are as follows:

Saturday, February 18, 8:30 p.m. ET: Orlando Guardians @ Houston Roughnecks

Sunday, February 19, 3:00 p.m. ET: St. Louis Battlehawks @ San Antonio Brahmas

Sunday, February 19, 8:00 p.m. ET: Seattle Sea Dragons @ D.C. Defenders

The league consists of eight teams split into two divisions, the XFL South (D.C., Seattle, St. Louis, Vegas) and the XFL North (Arlington, Orlando, Houston, San Antonio). All teams will play ten regular season games, with the top two in each division squaring off in semifinal playoff matchups (weekend of April 29-30).

The XFL Championship is scheduled for May 13. Training camps open January 8 with 50 roster spots allocated to each team and 45 players active on game day.

Games will be broadcast on either ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, or FX and can be streamed on ESPN+.

