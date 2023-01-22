49ers Prioritizing Massive Extension for Nick Bosa by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago

Finally, some helmet-throwing good news for the Bosas.

According to Ian Rapoport, the San Francisco 49ers are prioritizing a massive extension for Nick Bosa this offseason. Bosa’s target is to become the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.

As noted, Aaron Donald currently earns $28.5 million, with T.J. Watt close behind at $28 million.

From @NFLGameDay: The #Cowboys want to keep RB Tony Pollard and the franchise tag is considered an option; As for the #49ers, a massive Nick Bosa extension is a priority for this offseason. pic.twitter.com/gm2fNqmE8L — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2023

The Niners’ defensive end is coming off a banner year. Bosa set a career-high 18.5 sacks this season, adding 51 tackles, two forced fumbles, and 19 tackles for a loss en route to his first All-Pro selection.

The younger Bosa has made the Pro Bowl in three of his four seasons in the NFL and is in the running for Defensive Player of the Year.

Although the offseason is just a few weeks away, the 49ers remain focused on their Divisional Round matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Niners priced as -3.5 home chalk, with the total set at 46.5.