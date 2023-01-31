Aaron Rodgers To Colts? Coach Praise Sparks Speculation Tell us how you really feel by Mike Cole 2 hours ago

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t want to get into specifics about his plans for the future, and that’s certainly his right. That he’s opting to hold off on making those decisions in part out of respect for the two teams playing in the Super Bowl is a nice thought, too.

But not only is he one of the best football players of all time, he’s also a legitimate celebrity. He’s largely accessible, at least when he wants to be through his weekly interviews with Pat McAfee. He makes a lot of news. So, when his future is uncertain, as it is right now with the Green Bay Packers, people are going to speculate about the four-time MVP’s future.

Which brings us to Tuesday. Rodgers has continued his weekly appearances on “The Pat McAfee Show,” and he appeared once again to chat with McAfee and his crew. Rodgers says he’ll wait until after the Super Bowl to make his decision on whether he wants to continue playing football. If he does, there’s reportedly a real possibility the Packers trade him and start what they hope is the next chapter of elite quarterback play with Jordan Love.

And if they do look to trade Rodgers, which it sounds like they might actually prefer, the sweepstakes quickly becomes one of the biggest stories in sports. Already, we have seen plenty of speculation about the Jets’ decision to hire Rodgers’ good friend, Nathaniel Hackett, to run their offense. Rodgers on Tuesday added a log to a separate fire when he talked up Packers special teams coach Rich Bisaccia.

“If anyone ever called me as a reference, one name that has been floating around there is who I’d give a ringing endorsement to is Rich Bisaccia,” Rodgers said in reply to a question about what makes a good coach. “He is the prototypical leader who wants to be respected more than he’s liked.”

"I'm a tremendous fan of Rich Bisaccia.. he's the prototypical leader who wants to be respected more than he's liked"@AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/0VFsWDx98P — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 31, 2023

Here is where we note the fact Bisaccia reportedly has secured a second interview with the Indianapolis Colts for their vacant head coaching position. Furthermore, the Colts have an intriguing, talented roster — but they don’t have a quarterback.

DraftKings Sportsbook has rereleased its odds for Rodgers’ 2023 team, and while the Packers are still the favorite, the Colts are lingering near the top of the list.

Green Bay Packers -110

New York Jets +110

Las Vegas Raiders +750

Indianapolis Colts +750

Rodgers continued: “From a starting point (he) creates an accountability from whatever room you’re controlling. Whether that’s the entire room or a position room or a phase in the game — like offensive, defensive or (special) teams. And you throw in there, an incredible ability to control the room with his speech. Very thoughtful individual, very sharp and then the love that he brings as well, it’s just a perfect combo.”

It might ultimately be nothing. Rodgers might retire. He might just return to Green Bay and stay true to his word and play his entire career with the Packers.

But until we know for sure, the speculation almost certainly will continue.