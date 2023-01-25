AFC Championship: Bengals Matchups and Trends by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Fresh off a dominating 27-10 Divisional Round victory against the Buffalo Bills, the Cincinnati Bengals get set to battle the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. This will be a rematch of last year’s conference title in which Joe Burrow and company upset the Chiefs 27-24 on a game-winning field goal in overtime by kicker Evan McPherson.

Winners of the past three meetings, let’s highlight a few key matchups and ATS trends for Cincy as it looks to secure a second straight Super Bowl appearance.

AFC Championship Matchups

Ja’Marr Chase (CIN) has 87 receptions in 13 games (6.7 per game) this season – the sixth-best of Qualified Wide Receivers.

The Chiefs have allowed 24.0 receptions per game this season – tied for fourth-worst in NFL.

Joe Burrow (CIN) has averaged 21.1 fantasy points per game this season – the fourth-best of Qualified Quarterbacks.

The Chiefs have allowed an average of 19.7 fantasy points per game to opposing QBs this season – the third-worst in NFL.

Isiah Pacheco (KC) has averaged 48.8 rushing yards per game this season – the fifth-worst of Qualified Running Backs.

The Bengals have allowed an average of just 102.6 rushing yards per game this season – the fifth-best in NFL.

AFC Championship ATS Trends