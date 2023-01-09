Arizona Cardinals Fire HC Kliff Kingsbury by SportsGrid 48 minutes ago

Kliff Kingsbury’s time in the desert has come to an end. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Arizona Cardinals have fired Kingsbury after four seasons.

Sources: The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who 10 months ago signed a contract extension through the 2027 season.



The Cardinals still never have had a head coach – any head coach – last longer than six years while the team has existed for over 100 years. pic.twitter.com/kYWb1AfjIG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2023

The move comes a day after the Cardinals dropped their seventh straight game, finishing the 2022 campaign with a 4-13 record and missing the postseason for the third time in the past four years.

Reports surfaced in December that the 43-year-old, who signed a six-year extension last March, was unhappy in Arizona and was considering walking away. Kingsbury had reportedly grown distant from starting quarterback Kyler Murray and became frustrated with Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill’s micromanaging of Arizona’s roster.

Per a source close to Kingsbury, “He knows that it’s not a situation that lends itself to him being happy and successful, and at his best for that organization, which he wants to be. They won’t let him. They won’t let him be great.”

The San Antonio native was hired by the Cardinals in 2019 following a successful six-year run as head coach of the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Kingsbury finishes his Arizona tenure with a 28-37-1 record.

You can find the latest NFL odds and betting lines over on FanDuel Sportsbook.