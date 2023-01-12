Atlanta to be Neutral Site for Potential Bills-Chiefs AFC Title Game by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the neutral site for a potential Buffalo Bills versus Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship Game.

If there is an AFC Championship Game between the #Chiefs and #Bills, the neutral site will be Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the NFL announced. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 12, 2023

The game is scheduled for Sunday, January 29, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Last week, NFL owners approved a resolution to address “competitive inequities” stemming from Week 17’s canceled matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals following safety Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest.

“We are heartened by the continued improvement and progress of Damar Hamlin in his recovery, and Damar and his family remain top of mind for the entire NFL community,” said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. “We are also grateful to Arthur Blank and the Atlanta Falcons for agreeing to host the AFC Championship Game in Atlanta should the Bills and Chiefs advance. We thank both of those clubs for their assistance in the planning process.”

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Chiefs as odds-on Super Bowl favorites at +330.