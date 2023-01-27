Avalanche D Cale Makar made his Return on Thursday
Cale Makar returned Thursday for the Colorado Avalanche, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Cale Makar says he?s good to go tonight.— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) January 26, 2023
Makar had missed four games for the Avalanche due to an upper-body injury. This has been a trying season for the defending Stanley Cup champions, as they seem to suffer one injury after another. Everyone on this team has been hurt, from Nathan MacKinnon to Valeri Nichushkin to Makar. This doesn’t even include Gabriel Landeskog, who has yet to play this season and isn’t expected to return to the team until March.
Also, Nichushkin missed the game Thursday versus the Anaheim Ducks due to an upper-body injury.
Despite their struggles this season, the Avalanche are still the favorite at +320 to come out of the Western Conference.