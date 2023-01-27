Avalanche Don't Expect Gabriel Landeskog Back Until March by SportsGrid 34 minutes ago

Gabriel Landeskog is not expected back for the Colorado Avalanche before March, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

The Athletic?s @PierreVLeBrun has a few #Avs notes in here. He calls them a team to monitor for Sean Monahan and adds they hope Gabriel Landeskog will be back in early March. https://t.co/uq7YRQZvaD — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) January 27, 2023

Landeskog has yet to play this season after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in October. The Avalanche have dealt with multiple injuries this season to players like Nathan MacKinnon, Valeri Nichushkin, and Cale Makar. When you consider these injuries, it’s understandable why they’ve struggled.

The defending Stanley Cup Champions are currently in third in the Central Division but tied in points with the Calgary Flames and just one point ahead of the St. Louis Blues. The Avs hope that once they get Landeskog back, add a player at the trade deadline, and get everyone back to health, they can make a run at another Stanley Cup.