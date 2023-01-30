Bettor Takes Home Huge Win With Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl Bet A huge parlay hit for this person by Jason Ounpraseuth 53 minutes ago

The Chiefs and the Eagles are headed to Super Bowl LVII, and one bettor likely had three-month long sweat for that result.

Kansas City and Philadelphia beat the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers, respectively, Sunday to set up a matchup against the top seeds in the AFC and NFC. The Chiefs were among the favorites to win the Super Bowl before the season but very few expected the Eagles to rise to the top.

But one bettor seemed to believe in the matchup. That person bet on Kansas City and Philadelphia to win the conference at FanDuel Sportsbook in October. Those odds were at +380 and +320, respectively, and in a two-leg parlay, had odds of +1916. This person bet $2,000 and won $40,320.

The wager was placed after Week 4 when the Chiefs were 3-1 and the Eagles were 4-0. It wasn’t a true exacta bet and better odds probably could have been found, but it still is a big win for anyone. It’s a much better result than Drake’s turnout from the NFC Championship Game.

Philadelphia has opened as a slight favorite over the Chiefs in what promises to be an exciting matchup at State Farm Stadium.