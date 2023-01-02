Bills-Bengals Betting Preview: Best Bets For ‘Monday Night Football’ The game will be important for multiple AFC teams by Travis Thomas 2 hours ago

With Week 17 of the NFL regular season nearly complete, let’s try to finish strong with Monday’s huge matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Let’s examine three bets to make for this “Monday Night Football” clash between these two AFC playoff teams. Let’s start on the moneyline.

Bills moneyline -135 on DraftKings

Both teams come into tonight’s game still alive and well for the top overall seed in the AFC. The Bengals have the benefit of being at home in the jungle of Paycor Stadium where they are 5-1 this season. Outside of the San Francisco 49ers, the Bengals are the hottest team in the league as winners of seven straight, but the Bills also are hot as winners of six straight. It’s also worth noting both teams beat Kansas City head-to-head this season, so they hold a distinct advantage in any playoff tie-breaker scenarios. Ultimately, this game is hyped up for good reason, two capable Super Bowl teams with two of the best quarterbacks in the league. This is clearly a coin flip game that can go either way and although the thought of betting on Joe Burrow as a home dog entices me, I see better value in taking the Bills on the moneyline to win outright on the road at -135 available on DraftKings.

Under 50.5 total points -110 on DraftKings

My prediction for how this game will play out is both teams will show how well rounded they are on both sides of the ball. All the excitement and pregame build up comes from the explosive offensives. Both Josh Allen and Burrow are two of the premiere signal-callers in the league, and they both are surrounded with weapons on the outside in wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Stefon Diggs. But defensively, both teams are stout to say the least. The Bills bolster a top-five ranked defense overall, and the Bengals have stifled some of the best opposing QB’s in the league this season, including Patrick Mahomes. This game will have playoff intensity all over it because of the actual playoff implications. I will bet on defense to win the night. Give me Under 50.5 total points available at -110 on DraftKings.

Joe Mixon anytime touchdown -115 on DraftKings

My final bet for Monday’s game is on a player who I believe will be the X-factor in the game, Bengals running Joe Mixon. It’s hard to believe Mixon hasn?t scored a touchdown in his last four outings for the Bengals. The last time Mixon found pay dirt it was in a win against the Carolina Panthers. That was the best game of Mixon’s career with five total touchdowns. Although I’m not anticipating that kind of production tonight against the Bills, I do believe the Bengals will prioritize getting Mixon the ball in the passing game and commit to the run game with him as well. I’ll take my chances betting on Mixon to breakthrough and score a touchdown at -115 available on DraftKings.