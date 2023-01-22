Bills-Bengals Wager Presents Most Lopsided Bet On NFL Playoff Slate The total in the AFC playoff game currently is 48.5 by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago

The betting public seems to be torn in a variety of ways entering Sunday’s NFL playoff slate.

Will the Cincinnati Bengals cover their six-point spread on the road against the Buffalo Bills? Can the Dallas Cowboys pull off an upset straight up against the 49ers in San Francisco? The questions clearly are weighing heavily on the minds of bettors.

But one wager the majority is behind is in regards to the AFC divisional-round game between the Bills and Bengals.

The betting public is firing on the Over thinking Josh Allen and Joe Burrow can lead their respective offenses in a shootout. The total currently is 48.5, according to consensus data on the NESNBets.com live odds page.

Eighty percent of bets on the total are on the Over 48.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook, which represents 78% of the handle. WynnBet also revealed Sunday morning that it has taken 78% of bets on the Over.

Those percentages represent the most lopsided wager for the respective books. The betting public is much more split on picking either side in Bengals-Bills as well as the winner between the 49ers and the Cowboys. For example, San Francisco represents 58% of moneyline bets and handle at WynnBet while DraftKings has taken 56% of the spread handle on the Bengals to cover.

Given the expectation that both NFL divisional round games will be competitive, it’s not a major surprise that bets are in the neighborhood of a 50-50 split.

Bills-Bengals is set to kickoff from Highmark Stadium at 3 p.m. ET while the 49ers-Cowboys contest is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Levi’s Stadium.