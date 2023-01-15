Bills' Isaiah McKenzie, Jordan Phillips Inactive vs. Fins by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins announced their inactive players for Sunday’s wild card showdown at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills scratched wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips while both players continue to recover from their injuries. According to Buffalo’s final injury report, McKenzie is dealing with a hamstring issue, and Phillips has a shoulder ailment.

Inactives:

DOLPHINS

QB Tua Tagovailoa

CB Noah Igbinoghene

RB Raheem Mostert

OT Kendall Lamm

OL Brandon Shell

OL Liam Eichenberg

TE Tanner Conner



BILLS

WR Isaiah McKenzie

TE Tommy Sweeney

OL Ike Boettger

DT Jordan Phillips

LB Baylon Spector

CB Christian Benford

S Jared Mayden — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 15, 2023

Both players have been regulars in the Bills lineup throughout the season. McKenzie has appeared in 15 games, ranking fourth on the team in receptions and receiving yards. Phillips has been a more modest contributor but still recorded 20 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 12 games.

Last week, wideout John Brown recorded his first catch since 2020 in the Bills’ Week 18 clash against the New England Patriots. He could be a factor against the Dolphins, replacing McKenzie on the depth chart.

The Bills are holding steady as -13.5 home chalk against the Dolphins, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.