Bills' Isaiah McKenzie, Jordan Phillips Inactive vs. Fins
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins announced their inactive players for Sunday’s wild card showdown at Highmark Stadium.
The Bills scratched wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips while both players continue to recover from their injuries. According to Buffalo’s final injury report, McKenzie is dealing with a hamstring issue, and Phillips has a shoulder ailment.
Inactives:— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 15, 2023
DOLPHINS
QB Tua Tagovailoa
CB Noah Igbinoghene
RB Raheem Mostert
OT Kendall Lamm
OL Brandon Shell
OL Liam Eichenberg
TE Tanner Conner
BILLS
WR Isaiah McKenzie
TE Tommy Sweeney
OL Ike Boettger
DT Jordan Phillips
LB Baylon Spector
CB Christian Benford
S Jared Mayden
Both players have been regulars in the Bills lineup throughout the season. McKenzie has appeared in 15 games, ranking fourth on the team in receptions and receiving yards. Phillips has been a more modest contributor but still recorded 20 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 12 games.
Last week, wideout John Brown recorded his first catch since 2020 in the Bills’ Week 18 clash against the New England Patriots. He could be a factor against the Dolphins, replacing McKenzie on the depth chart.
The Bills are holding steady as -13.5 home chalk against the Dolphins, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.