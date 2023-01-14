Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins Expected to Return and Start Saturday vs. Red Wings by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Elvis Merzlikins is expected to start Saturday for the Columbus Blue Jackets, Jack Svoboda of JacketsInsider reports.

#CBJ head coach Brad Larsen said he believes Elvis Merzlikins is good to go after missing yesterday, while Boone Jenner hopefully returns sooner rather than later. He and Eric Robinson took part in practice today. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) January 13, 2023

Merzlikins missed the game Thursday for the Blue Jackets due to an illness. While he is expected to start versus the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, if the team decided to give him another day off, then Joonas Korpisalo would be between the pipes.

We know it won’t be Jet Greaves, as he was sent down to the AHL on Friday. Merzlikins has had a rough season, to say the least. He is 4-11-0 with a 4.62 GAA and a .865 save percentage. He has imploded this season, just like the entire team.