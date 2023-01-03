Boston Red Sox Hot Stove: The Offseason Isn't So Hot by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The 2022 offseason is well underway, and the Boston Red Sox have let go far more than they’ve acquired. With the new year here and Spring Training less than two months away, Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom (hopefully) still has time to craft a winning roster. 2022 Season: Record 78-84 | Last in the AL East

The Red Sox’s 2022 season can only be described as disappointing. They finished last in the division and six games under .500. The same can be said for the offseason, as fans are left wondering how Bloom will build a winning ball club.

Name Position Contract Masataka Yoshida OF Five years, $90 million Kenley Jansen RHP Two years, $32 million Justin Turner 3B Two years, $21.7 million Chris Martin RHP Two years, $17.5 million Corey Kluber RHP One year, $10 million Joely Rodriguez LHP One year, $2 million

The Red Sox addressed two concerns, adding contact hitters and filling the bullpen. Masataka Yoshida and Justin Turner are recognized for their solid plate approaches and contact rates. They should help round out the batting order but are probably not enough to ignite the offense.

This set of relievers allows for more defined bullpen roles. Kenley Jansen will pitch in the ninth when the Sox are up, Chris Martin will be an important seventh and eighth-inning weapon, and Joely Rodriguez will take the mound when they need to pull in a lefty.

Boston unloaded significant salaries over the past few years, most notably Xander Bogaerts and Mookie Betts. This team does not want to open their wallets for these high-price tag long contracts. If they’re saving money by choosing not to sign some of the league’s most elite players, the question is: what are they saving for?

According to FanGraphs, the Red Sox’s estimated opening day payroll is expected to fall around $186 million. Their balance tax is projected to be around $211 million. That’s roughly $20 million short of the luxury tax threshold, which leaves room for more additions without taking a hit.

Name Position Status Xander Bogaerts SS San Diego Padres Nathan Eovaldi RHP Texas Rangers J.D. Martinez DH Los Angeles Dodgers Michael Wacha RHP Unsigned Tommy Pham OF Unsigned Rich Hill LHP Pittsburgh Pirates Matt Strahm LHP Philadelphia Phillies

The only players that have yet to find a home are Michael Wacha and Tommy Pham. Wacha is a solid rotation arm that has flown under the radar this season. Early December reports suggested that the Baltimore Orioles had interest, but no moves have been made.

Pham spent last season with the Reds and Red Sox. He’s not a standout player, but he can contribute defensively and hits the ball well. The most glaring concern is his actions off the field, as he has a reputation for a sharp tongue and occasionally physical violence.

Power Hitter | Catcher

The Red Sox have decimated their power hitters. They traded away Hunter Renfroe in 2021, whiffed on Kyle Schwarber, and kissed J.D. Martinez goodbye. All that’s left is a glaring hole.

There are opportunities behind the plate. They traded Christian Vazquez last season and are left with Connor Wong and Reese McGuire. Bloom stated during Winter Meetings that the team is actively exploring catching options but didn’t specify whether that means looking into the free agent market or trade opportunities.

The city’s most exciting young player is Marcelo Mayer. The fourth overall draft pick had a promising 2022 campaign in the minors. Between Low-A Salem and High-A Greenville, he had a .280 batting average, 13 homers, 53 RBI, and a .887 OPS. Having just turned 20 years old, he has a lot of room for growth if given the opportunity.