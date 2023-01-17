Brett Maher’s Nightmare Game Costs Bettors In Brutal Way Maher missed 4 of 5 PAT attempts by Keagan Stiefel 15 minutes ago

The Dallas Cowboys dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a wild-card matchup Monday night, taking home a 31-14 victory at Raymond James Stadium to move on to the NFC divisional round.

Dallas, which entered the game as a three-point favorite, according to BetMGM, covered the spread with ease. Great news for Cowboys fans who decided to lay some money down, right?

Well, it depends on which side of the total they fell on.

All Brett Maher had to do was make two of his five extra-point attempts to cash the Over, which BetMGM set at 45.5, for football fans. He made one. That’s right, the Cowboys kicker missed FOUR (!) extra-point attempts.

To make matters worse, he actually connected on his final attempt, which helped settle the total at 45 points, one point away from cashing the Over.

According to BetMGM, 63% of bettors had the Over on Monday night, with 66% of the money on that side as well. As is usually the case, the sportsbook came home with a victory thanks to a legitimately historic performance.

Yikes!