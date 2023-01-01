Broncos add OLB Randy Gregory and TE Greg Dulcich to IR by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Denver Broncos have been synonymous with injuries this year. Twenty players have landed on the injured reserve this season, with the latest two added this weekend. Linebacker Randy Gregory and tight end Greg Dulcich were the latest casualties.

Gregory’s season came to an end due to a knee injury. Similarly, Dulcich’s rookie campaign was cut short due to a hamstring issue.

With OLB Randy Gregory (knee) and TE Greg Dulcich going to injured reserve this weekend, Broncos now have 20 players on IR. — Jeff Legwold (@Jeff_Legwold) January 1, 2023

The Broncos will look down their depth chart for the season’s final two games. Jonathan Cooper has moved into the starting lineup over the latter half of the season. Cooper has started seven of the past eight games for Denver, replacing Gregory in the linebackers corps.

Eric Saubert, who has appeared in all 15 games for the Broncos, starting five, is expected to replace Dulcich.

The injuries haven’t impacted the Broncos’ betting odds. They remain +12.5 underdogs, per FanDuel Sportsbook, as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC West showdown.