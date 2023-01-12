Bruins Dominating NHL Odds At Midway Point Of Historic Season Boston leads the way with +550 Stanley Cup odds by Keagan Stiefel 1 hours ago

The Boston Bruins are the best team in hockey.

On a historic pace through 40 games, the Bruins hold an NHL-best record of 32-4-4 and leads the league in points (68), goals against average (2.13) and save percentage (.928). Boston is also second in goals per game (3.85) and third in power play percentage (28.2%). If they hold this pace, the Bruins would set the NHL record for points (139) and wins (65).

For that, the sportsbooks and betting public are taking notice.

Boston leads the way in Stanley Cup odds at the midway point, while also holding the best odds to win the Atlantic Division (-1000), Eastern Conference (+250) and President’s Trophy (-450), per BetMGM. You can see their placement in the Stanley Cup odds below:

2023 Stanley Cup Odds

Boston Bruins +500

Colorado Avalanche +700

Carolina Hurricanes +750

Las Vegas Golden Knights +900

Toronto Maple Leafs +1000

The team success directly corelates with how first-year head coach — and 2023 NHL All-Star — Jim Montgomery is viewed by the public, as he led Jack Adams Award odds before they were taken completely off the board by BetMGM.

He’s not the only Bruin to lead end-of-year award categories, as first-time NHL All-Star goaltender Linus Ullmark is the clear favorite to take home the Vezina Trophy. Ullmark (+140) leads a group consisting of Ilya Sorokin (+300), Connor Hellebuyck (+350) and Igor Shesterkin (+800).

David Pastrnak’s stellar season has him in the thick of Hart Trophy and Rocket Richard Trophy odds, the NHL’s version of MVP and scoring leader awards, respectively. Without another record-breaking season from Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who leads Hart (-350) and Richard (-+125) odds, Pastrnak would be the favorite (+1400; +250).

Continuing this pace will be far from easy, but if the Bruins are up for the task they may sweep the end-of-year awards race in the NHL.