Buccaneers to Cut RB Leonard Fournette this Offseason? by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Could “Playoff Lenny” be on his way out of Tampa Bay?

According to Greg Auman of foxsports.com, the Buccaneers could cut running back Leonard Fournette this offseason.

Tampa Bay is currently $55 million over the projected 2023 salary cap of $225 million and has several difficult decisions ahead in a future that likely does not include star quarterback Tom Brady.

Fournette, scheduled to earn $3.5 million next season, struggled on the ground in 2022, rushing for 668 yards on 189 carries (3.5 AVG) while sharing the backfield with teammate Rachaad White. The former LSU standout remained an effective pass catcher (73 receptions) but was just Pro Football Focus’s 57th most elusive running back, tied with Denver’s Latavius Murray and the Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott.

As Auman writes, “Fournette has been the team’s leading rusher, but the Bucs were dead last in the NFL in yards per game and yards per carry, so if you’re going to do that, at least don’t overpay to do that.”

If Fournette is indeed cut loose, White would have a realistic opportunity of securing an every-down role, making this situation one to watch for fantasy purposes.

You can find the latest NFL odds and betting lines over on FanDuel Sportsbook.