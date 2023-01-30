Bucks to Meet with Suns PF Jae Crowder by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns have given the Milwaukee Bucks permission to speak with disgruntled forward Jae Crowder ahead of February 9’s trade deadline.

Sources: The Suns have given permission to the Bucks to meet with Jae Crowder ahead of trade deadline.



New Inside Pass at @TheAthletic reporting on the Raptors, Crowder and John Collins, Mavericks wing emerging as trade target, Jakob Poeltl, and more: https://t.co/qtKRtxt61g — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 30, 2023

The news follows last week’s report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, in which he said Milwaukee was considered the frontrunner to acquire Crowder’s services.

The 32-year-old, who has spent the past two years in Phoenix, has yet to play for the Suns this season after expressing frustration over his role and has long since desired a move away from the desert. Charania notes a potential deal would likely involve Jordan Nwora, George Hill, and Serge Ibaka heading to Phoenix.

While Crowder likely wouldn’t start in Milwaukee, he would be a solid rotation player, one capable of providing three-pointers and sound defensive play. The former Marquette standout appeared in 67 games for the Suns last season, posting per-game averages of 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.4 steals across 28.1 minutes.

