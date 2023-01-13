Can Anyone Take Down the Denver Nuggets in the West? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Denver Nuggets sit on top of the NBA’s Western Conference, and you have to wonder if any team out West will be able to take them in a seven-game series.

It might be premature to suggest at the midway point of the NBA season, but the Nuggets’ 28-13 record is nothing to scoff at, so there’s reason to be bullish about this team in the futures market.

It was only a matter of time before the Nuggets came together and started living up to the potential that experts have touted for years. Injuries played a role, but excuses aren’t necessary, and the Nuggets don’t want to use that narrative. Instead, the front office went out and made moves benefiting them in the regular season and the playoffs. The Nuggets signed Bruce Brown Jr. and traded for Ish Smith and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, emphasizing their need for three-and-D players. It’s hard not to be impressed with their depth, which should pay dividends when games tighten up in the postseason.

Regardless, the Nuggets are loaded with star talent. Back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic is arguably the best player in the NBA. His durability and extremely deep bag of tricks allow the Nuggets to spread the floor. With Jamal Murray returning from injury after missing last year, we’re slowly seeing the star point guard return to form. We already saw what Murray did during the team’s run to the Western Conference Finals in the NBA’s bubble, so don’t discount his impact alongside Jokic. In addition, we haven’t factored in Aaron Gordon, who has been at his best this year, demonstrating why the team acquired him via trade.

Even though the Nuggets have the West’s best record, they have the second-best odds to win the conference, sitting behind the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors. The Warriors have gotten off to a poor start, but oddsmakers suggest there’s more to that team than they’re showing. The Nuggets sit with +400 odds to win the West and +1000 odds to win the NBA title, the league’s fifth-shortest odds.

This team looks like a serious threat to win their first NBA Championship, and there’s reason to believe they’ve found the recipe to do so. With an excellent mix of star players and a strong supporting cast, the Nuggets will be challenging to take down in the playoffs. There’s merit in backing their current odds of winning the West and an NBA title.