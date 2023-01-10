Can Tom Brady Create More Super Bowl Magic for Buccaneers? by SportsGrid 59 minutes ago

With the NFL playoffs set to kick off this weekend, many of us are wondering if there’s still value in backing Tom Brady to add to his ring collection.

It won’t be easy for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who will conclude the Wild Card Round on Monday Night Football when they visit the Dallas Cowboys. Despite the Cowboys being four games better than the Bucs in the overall standings, Tampa Bay might be catching Dallas at a time when they have some vulnerabilities.

There was a large part of this season where the Cowboys had one of the most feared defenses, but that hasn’t been the case over the last five weeks, allowing nearly 400 yards per game during that stretch. That won’t cut it against Brady and a Bucs team that has been slowly getting healthier.

Let’s look into the Buccaneers’ current Super Bowl odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook and whether there’s value in backing Brady to capture his eighth championship.

The Buccaneers own the eighth-best Super Bowl odds of the remaining fourteen teams at +2800. Tampa Bay has been hovering around that price point for the last two months, and it could have value, even if the Bucs will enter each potential matchup as underdogs.

If Tampa Bay gets by the Cowboys, they’ll have a date with the Philadelphia Eagles, who haven’t looked like world-beaters since Jalen Hurts got injured. The San Francisco 49ers may be the most formidable challenge for the Bucs in the NFC. The Niners enter the playoffs having won ten straight games, and currently have rookie quarterback Brock Purdy behind center. The Bucs were recently thumped by the 49ers 35-7, but it’s hard to beat a team multiple times, especially one that’s getting healthier and has the potential to build momentum.

We’re approaching the point in Brady’s career where he’s no longer as feared as he once was. Without the protection of an elite offensive line, Brady has struggled. Still, he knows better than anyone what it takes to win in the postseason and how his body needs to function in January. He currently sounds like someone ready for a deep playoff run. Regardless of their mediocre regular season, you can bet opposing teams and quarterbacks won’t be licking their chops to face Brady during his favorite month.

However, the question we’re trying to answer is whether or not the Bucs have Super Bowl value at their current price. It’s hard to make a case that they match up well with any of the AFC’s top contenders, such as the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs, so fading the Bucs in that market is probably the direction bettors should take. There might be some value for Brady and company in the NFC market, where they own +1100 odds and have a real chance to make some noise in what could be a wide-open Conference.